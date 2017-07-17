Apple previews new emoji coming to your iPhone

By Published:

Apple teased a new batch of emoji for iPhone, iPad and Mac users in celebration of World Emoji Day on Monday, July 17.

Several new characters are on the way, including a genie, a Tyrannosaurus rex, zombies, an elf, a man doing yoga, and a woman breastfeeding.

“The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more,” the company said in a press release.

The emoji are expected to be released around the launch of iOS 11 in September.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s