SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is currently investigating a possible domestic shooting in Savannah.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of East Fairmont Avenue. One person was shot with critical injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Several parts of Fairmont Avenue were blocked off Sunday morning while police question people involved.

