Savannah Mother fighting cancer gets crown

Savannah — (WSAV)

A Savannah woman diagnosed with cancer is a true survivor, who just got an inspiring new look.

Eboni Frazier met a local stylist and artist who donates free Henna Crowns to cancer fighters.

The stylist designed an original Henna Crown tattoo with jewels.

Frazier invited WSAV to come check it out to see it.

“I’m grateful that I have my babies, I’m grateful that I have a reason to keep on keeping on, I think cancer patients are some of the most bravest, beautiful, strongest people I have ever met,” says Eboni Frazier.

Alyson Harris from Glitterboxx Studios designed the crown for Frazier.