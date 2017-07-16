Pet of the Week: Scuttles

Learn more about Scuttles by watching the video or reading his One Love bio below:

Sir Scuttle Fish McGee was found somewhere strolling along in South Carolina and was picked up by Animal Control. He was a starving, sick and wounded puppy. He was diagnosed with demodex mange and was prescribed medications. A short 6 days later he found himself in the hospital grabbing at life thru an IV line. For 3 long and trying days he couldn’t walk, eat, or even pick up his head much. He had a reaction to one of the medications he was put on and completely lost his sight. He broke with a horrible infection that then almost took his life again. After several conversations, scenarios, medications, tests, and many many prayers, Scuttle decided he had a lot more to do in this lifetime and a family who needed him. After making a miracle of a recovery he still had wounds that needed healing and hair to grow back. He had a previous gash in his leg that was sutured, an entire pad on his paw that was booted, and medicated baths every week. Thru all this, he remained a sweet, loving, and gentle fellow. Here we are, roughly 3 months later, and he has a body full of hair, a soul full of puppy playfulness, and a heart full of love! He loves to snuggle on soft surfaces, play with his foster brothers (seriously, we can’t get them to stop playing) and to just be around people who love him. He is great with toys and chewies and is very respectful when it comes to playing with little children. He is completely potty trained, kennel trained, and walks great on a leash. All this guy needs to complete his fairy tale story is to have a forever home with someone who will love him as much as he is going to love them.