Bluffton, SC – Wesley Bryan became the first South Carolina native to win the RBC Heritage this year. The winner of The Players Amateur will get an automatic bid to the Heritage. Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer wanted to follow in Bryan’s foot steps and clinch a win at his home course. Unfortunately, Nimmer stumbled towards the end of the course. University of North Florida freshman Philip Knowles clinches the championship after two playoff holes.

