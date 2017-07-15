What better way to end a race than with a splash

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– Instead of spending some fun in the sun, some decided to spend it on a run -with a splash at the end. This was the 6th annual Summer Soaker 5k hosted by the Endurance Run Services (ERS). The race featured over 200 runners and 60 kids participated in the free 5k and half-mile.

These runners had a chance to go down a slip –n-slide, get a spray down session and squirt their water guns, while enjoying fresh watermelon at the finish line.

Since the race was free, runners were only required to bring a water gun.

Every year ERS switches it up by choosing a different charity to donate to. This year it was the Savannah Care Center. The center provides services to women and their children throughout the year. The services include free pregnancy testing, client advocacy, post-abortion counseling and classes in prenatal care, parenting, nutrition, finance, life skills and more. Other infant and toddler necessities are provided for free as well.

“Because of people like Tharpe Engineering, Jamie Casino and the Savannah Harbor Foundation we were able to raise 2,000 dollars,” Daniel Pavlin, race director of Endurance Run Services said.

