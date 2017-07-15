Suspect indicted in shootings on MARTA

ATLANTA (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a man on charges of murder and 12 other counts in shootings that killed one person and injured three others on a commuter train in Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Friday the indictment of 36-year-old Chauncey Daniels.

Police say Daniels was arrested trying to leave the scene of the shootings April 14 aboard a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority train. One man, 37-year-old Zachariah Hunnicutt, was slain and three other passengers were wounded.

A news release from Howard’s office says surveillance video from the train shows Daniels firing repeatedly at the victims as they tried to run away and fell on the ground.

An attorney listed for Daniels in court records, Reona Florence Bray, did not immediately return a phone message.