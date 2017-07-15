School offers a new start to the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– With school being just around the corner and Georgia not having its’ annual tax free weekend many are trying to find a way to make ends meet. Otis Brock Elementary School made that possible for parents and students today by providing school supplies.

This is only the second full school year for Brock Elementary; after the government ranked it as “failing.” Since then, a new school has been built, a new turn around program initiated to improve academics, and a new principal.

Selina Ruth- Gillans, Principal at Brock Elementary, who started in January says,” based on preliminary scores it has had a marvelous affect. The scores are rising and that is tremendous feet for us.”

Once the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) saw the struggle, they stepped in to help.

“We feel that the kids that don’t have a chance that is as equal to some of the other kids need a head start.” Timothy Mackey, president of ILA Local 1414 said.

That head start included providing pencils, pens, notebooks,crayons, uniforms and other necessary school supplies to get students ready for the first day of school.

Many say these supplies add up especially for families.

Fredericka Jones, a mother of three children who are all in school says, “”I’m a working mom, I’m a single mom and you can always use that extra help and I appreciate that.”

The ILA hopes to continue working with the communities in the Savannah area to further assist those who are in need.