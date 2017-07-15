‘One Love’ expected to raise thousands for shelter pets

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Canines and coffee were on the menu Saturday in downtown Savannah.

One Love Animal Rescue held its 5th annual ‘Paws for a Cause’ fundraiser at the Foundery Coffer Pub. The day featured local artisans and a silent auction expected to bring in thousands of dollars for local shelter pets in need of a forever home.

One Love advocates for ‘no-kill- shelters and relies fully on donation to continue its non-profit work for local animals.

For more information on how to adopt or foster, click here.

