Officer involved shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a shooting that involved police officers in South Carolina has left two people dead.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said no officers were injured in the confrontation, which happened Friday afternoon at a busy intersection after deputies responded to 911 calls about a man shooting at a woman.

Lewis said at a news conference that several deputies arrived and “were able to take care of the problem.” He says it’s too early to say who fired shots during the confrontation. The names and relationship of the two people killed were not released.

The shooting shut down the intersection, on U.S. Highway 25 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of downtown Greenville.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.