Officer involved shooting in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a shooting that involved police officers in South Carolina has left two people dead.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said no officers were injured in the confrontation, which happened Friday afternoon at a busy intersection after deputies responded to 911 calls about a man shooting at a woman.

Lewis said at a news conference that several deputies arrived and “were able to take care of the problem.” He says it’s too early to say who fired shots during the confrontation. The names and relationship of the two people killed were not released.

The sheriff says no officers were injured.

The shooting shut down the intersection, on U.S. Highway 25 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of downtown Greenville.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s