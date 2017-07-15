Hundreds of students gather for back to school events

Liberty County,

Hundreds of students and parents turned out for today’s Back to School Supply Drive and Real Estate Expo

in Liberty County.

Students racked up on free school supplies and backpacks.

Everyone enjoyed some great food and the kids had fun on a bounce house. Parents received some great information from professionals about Real Estate, fashion and insurance.

“We’re very surprised at the turnout, but we also know there’s a need in the community for help with the children,” says Lafonya Hughes, with A Plus Realty Group.

“The back to school event is something we wanted to do because as public servants we wanted to give back to the community that we serve and what a better way to do something for than for the kids,” says Kathy Villafane with Real Estate Resource Center.

Chic Fil A and the Front Runnerz Motorcycle Club helped sponsor the event.

More than 300 kids walked away with bags full of school supplies.

Our very own Tina Tyus Shaw served as emcee for today’s event.

