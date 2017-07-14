WSAV Helps Clear the Shelters with Pet Supply Drive

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV and Subaru of Hilton Head are partnering to assist area animal shelters this summer.

To kick off our annual campaign, we held a pet supply drive in Hardeeville. We worked to collect pet supplies, like dog and cat food, beds, blankets and more.

And a bonus for everyone who helped — donors received a pet gift and ice cream!

WSAV along with many other local organizations worked to pack a fleet of Subarus with supplies for animals who are in shelters like One Love Animal Rescue, GUARD, Effingham County Shelter, Hilton Head Humane Society, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, and the Palmetto Animal League.

Thanks to everyone who came out. We hope you continue to join us in clearing the shelters this summer!