With early opposition, can revised health care bill pass?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News/AP) – Senate Republican leaders have released the latest revision of their latest healthcare plan.

“The revised draft improves on the previous version in a number of ways,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The “Better Care Reconciliation Act” would:

Include an additional 70-billion dollars in help for out-of-pocket costs

Allow people to use health savings accounts to pay for premiums

Allocate 45-billion more dollars to fight the opioid epidemic.

“We believe it represent the beginning of the end of Obamacare,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

The revisions are intended to entice Republicans skeptical about the last plan, including Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee, who support the option of cheaper “catastrophic” plans.

Senators Rand Paul and Susan Collins have already rejected the new plan, dooming it if Republicans lose any other votes.

Fellow Republicans Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy have released a competing plan aimed at redirecting federal funding for healthcare to the states.

Republicans would have to pass it without any help from Democrats.

This morning, President Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans to approve a health care plan in the Senate, declaring on Twitter it “must happen!”

Trump is tweeting shortly before his appearance at the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris. He says Republican senators are working hard to “get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved” and says he’ll “be at my desk, pen in hand!”

The president says it’s important for Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get a health care plan approved.

And he’s crediting Vice President Mike Pence for working to get GOP senators “to do what is right for the people.” Trump’s pressure comes as a new health care plan released by Republican leaders faces opposition in the Senate.