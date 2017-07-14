Video: Massive sinkhole swallows 2 homes in Florida neighborhood

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A massive sinkhole has swallowed two homes in a Florida neighborhood.

First responders were called to the area in Land O’ Lakes just before 7:30 a.m. this morning about a boat that was falling into a hole.

At that time the hole was the size of a swimming pool, and was quickly growing. It is now estimated to be about 2-hundred feet wide, filled with water.

The residents had already left for the day, but firefighters had to rescue two dogs from inside one of the homes.

Authorities are going door to door to determine if there are any other homes in jeopardy.

Voluntary evacuations are underway.