Update: Boundary Street weekend lane restrictions changed

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Beaufort is modifying construction work on Boundary Street to accommodate Water Festival traffic, with lane restrictions beginning July 15.

A small section of roadway will be restricted to one lane starting Saturday at 8 p.m., instead of Friday. This will restrict eastbound traffic on Boundary Street, from Applebee’s to the United Way building.

The work is scheduled to start after the anticipated influx of people headed to the Beaufort Water Festival concert.

A longer section of Beaufort-bound Boundary Street will be limited to one lane on Sunday.

Traffic headed west, out of Beaufort, won’t be impacted by the scheduled work. The inbound lane restriction is expected to end Monday morning.

The lane restriction is needed to allow construction crews to drive piles for a new section of boardwalk along the Battery Creek Marsh at Boundary Street and for concrete curb work.

Work originally had been scheduled to start Friday night until sunrise Saturday, then resume Sunday. The plan changed based on a continuous evaluation of progress, crew capability, availability.

