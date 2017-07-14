Update: Boil water advisory lifted for Habersham

Related Coverage Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Habersham

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced today that the latest water sample analyses indicate the water in Habersham is free from bacteria and is safe for human consumption.

The advisory to boil water used for drinking or cooking was issued July 13 because of a water main break.

Additionally, BJWSA suggests that you flush your system, running bathtub and sink faucets for 10 minutes or until the water is clear

Visit www.bjwsa.org for more information.