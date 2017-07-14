Update: Boil water advisory lifted for Habersham

By Published: Updated:

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced today that the latest water sample analyses indicate the water in Habersham is free from bacteria and is safe for human consumption.

The advisory to boil water used for drinking or cooking was issued July 13 because of a water main break.

Additionally, BJWSA suggests that you flush your system, running bathtub and sink faucets for 10 minutes or until the water is clear

Visit www.bjwsa.org for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s