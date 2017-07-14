SCCPSS ‘Operation Beacon’ encouraging community to volunteer at local schools

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Students who are apart of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will soon be returning to classes.

But this year, the school district is launching a new initiative called Operation Beacon. The objective is to make sure there are enough volunteers to lend a helping hand with everything from tutoring to extra curricular activities during and after the school day.

SCCPSS spokeswoman Sheila Blanco visited The Bridge on Friday to explain how this program works and why this program is important.

Click ‘Play to hear the full interview.’

Parents, click here for information about Open House Dates, Bus Routes, and New Student Registration information.

—

If you’d like to become an Operation Beacon volunteer, there will be six volunteer sessions held the week of July 17th. Check out the information below:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 –

9:00am to 11:00am – Southwest Middle School, 6030 Ogeechee Road, Savannah

5:30pm to 7:30pm – Hodge Elementary School, 975 Clinch Street, Savannah

Thursday, July 20, 2017 –

9:00am to 11:00am & 5:30pm t0 7:30pm – BOTH sessions to be held at:

Woodville Tompkins Lower Campus, 402 Market Street, Savannah

Saturday, July 22, 2017 –

9:00am to 10:30am & 10:30am to Noon – BOTH sessions to be held at:

Johnson High School, 3012 Sunset Blvd., Savannah