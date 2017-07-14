SC police looking for SUV in shooting find it with 3 bodies

Published:

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say they found three people dead inside a SUV that police were looking for in connection with another fatal shooting.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe says the SUV was locked and running in Easley when deputies found the bodies Thursday, two hours after a 28-year-old woman was shot to death 7 miles away in a Greenville parking garage.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Thomas earlier said a 36-year-old woman was a suspect in the domestic-related first killing around 5 p.m. Thursday and investigators were worried children were possibly in harm’s way.

Authorities identified the victim of the first shooting as Meredith Rahme. The names or ages of the three people in the SUV haven’t been released. Hashe says investigators aren’t searching for anyone else.

