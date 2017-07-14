Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza campaign is almost here!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza is almost here!The Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza is almost here!

AMBUCS has helped raise money in Savannah for specialty AmTrykes for nearly 20 years. More than 400 AmTrykes have been given to children and adults with developmental, physical and mobility issues in our community.

AmTrykes are adaptable to the needs of each individual and the Bowlapalooza fundraiser helps make it happen.

“It really is not just a fundraiser, but an awareness event,” says AMBUCS National Presdient Elect Kevin Sheehan. “It shows people what we do, who we do it for and it’s fun.”

Here’s your chance to help! The AMBUCS Bowlapalooza Kick-off is Wednesday, July 19th at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Golf Club.

Tickets are just $40. WSAV’s Andrew Davis is hosting and Reneé LaSalle is one of the celebrity bowlers. You can help her and all of the other bowlers reach their fundraising goal SavannahAMBUCS.com.