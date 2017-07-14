WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – As President Trump returns from this morning’s Bastille Day parade in France, NBC has learned that a former Soviet counter intelligence officer who lobbies for Russian causes was in the room when Donald Trump Junior met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

We’re not naming that lobbyist. He’s a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, and denies any current ties to Russian spy agencies. “Zero happened from the meeting. And honestly, I think the press made a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do,” said President Donald Trump.

The president’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner initially failed to disclose during security clearance screening that he, too, was in that meeting. “In any other White House, somebody that had this breach of trust with this American public, likely wouldn’t have a job any longer,” said Senator Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.

Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager denies any collusion. “Never, ever, ever, ever, ever was Russia mentioned and never was there any coordination or cooperation or collaboration,” said Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski.

But critics argue the problem is Donald Trump Junior was open to what emails promised would be information from a foreign government, designed to influence the election. “It is totally bogus to suggest that somehow it was ok because they didn’t actually obtain any useful information in it,” said Former Obama White House Secretary Josh Earnest.

Congress is consumed with Russia, putting other important business on hold.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.