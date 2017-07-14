Missing Louisiana man believed to be in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Leroy Peter Hargrave, Jr., 34, who may be located in Savannah.

Hargrave is described as a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to a home in Houma, Louisiana in response to a missing person complaint on May 30 at 11:48 a.m.

Deputies made contact with the mother of Hargrave who last spoke with him by phone on May 11 around 8:30 p.m.

She said that Hargrave left approximately one month prior in order to go to a rehabilitation treatment center in either Georgia or South Carolina.

The mother believes that Hargrave is in the Savannah Georgia area due to information that she received from his cell phone.

TPSO detectives have been in contact with the Authorities in Georgia and South Carolina and there have not been new information leading to the location of Hargrave.

Hargrave has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call 911 or contact the Terrebonne Parish sheriff detectives at (985) 876-2500.