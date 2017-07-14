Late night crash on Waters Ave. leaves man with serious injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash in the 7400 block of Waters Avenue, at approximately 9:10 p.m. on July 13.

A car was traveling north on Waters Avenue, when the driver noticed Calvin Tinley, 50, in the roadway. The driver stated they were unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with Tinley.

Tinley sustained serious injuries. At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.