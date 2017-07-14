Krispy Kreme celebrates 80 years today with sweet deal for customers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will celebrate the 80th birthday of its iconic Original Glazed doughnut Friday, July 14.

According to their website, guests can enjoy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price that day at participating shops in the United States and Canada.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

Krispy Kreme opened its doors for the first time in 1937 in Winston Salem, N.C.