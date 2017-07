SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Dancers from all over the southeast are in Savannah this week for the DTI Dance Challenge competition. The dancer performed a flash mob in Ellis Square on Wednesday to a surprised crowd.

Alexis McDonald, the Co-Director of Dance Troupe Inc. said the event was a way to showcase the dancers hard work.

“The dancers have to work really–and then we just really want to be out here to brighten people’s day.”