Fitness Friday with the Savannah Derby Devils: Roller skating your way into a better summer body

SAVANNAH, Ga.

We’re already about a month-and-a-half into the summer season.

But since the warm weather tends to stick around a little longer here in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry– the struggle can get real when it comes to keeping your body in tip-top-shape.

Sometimes working out can be a drag, but we’re here to show you it doesn’t have to be!

This month on The Bridge, Courtney Cole is exploring fun, non-traditional ways to get in shape. This week she pulled out the roller skates and hit the floor with the Savannah Derby Devils. They showed Courtney how roller skating can act as a great low-impact workout…without even feeling like one! Take a look!

—

If you like what you see and you’re interested in breaking out the roller skates to give it a try, starting this Sunday the Savannah Derby Devils are offering a fun workout for women and men (yes, I’m talking to you!) of all skill levels.

It’s called wRECk. (Yes, I know, it looks weird–but it’s spelled correctly folks. REC, short for Recreational Roller League.) It will happen from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Garden City Gym on 150 Priscilla D. Thomas Way.

Each class cost $12 and skates and equipment will be available for you to use.

For more information about the wRECk league, click here.

For more information about the Savannah Derby Devils, click here.