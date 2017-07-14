Fire in Long County leaves 7 without home

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire in a Long County mobile home park has left seven people without a home Friday.

The fire began around 2 p.m. in a trailer at the Country Manor Mobile Home Park on Tibet, according to Long/Ludowici Volunteer Rescue and Fire Chief Chris Moss.

Moss said about 30 percent of the mobile home was engulfed in flames when his department arrived and he immediately requested aid from Walthourville Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from the Long County Fire Department and Walthourville Volunteer Fire Department were able to get the fire under control, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout.

Four of the firefighters were treated at the scene by Excelsior Ambulance Service EMTs due to what Moss termed “extreme heat exhaustion.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Long County Fire Department. No additional details were immediately available.

The residents of the trailer included three adults and four children. American Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family.