Dress Right? The Dominique’s World Fashion Show is Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here’s a chance to teach your sons to dress well and honor the legacy of a young man gone too soon. The Dominique’s World Bowties & Blazers Fashion Show is Saturday evening at Armstrong State.

Seventeen year old Dominque Williams was shot and killed on Coligny Beach in July 2015. His accused shooter is still awaiting prosecution.

Dominique’s parents say the young man loved to dress and in his honor have organized Bowties & Blazers to help raise money to fight Teen Gun Violence.

Come out this Saturday, July 15th to the Armstrong Center at Armstrong State University. Tickets range from $30 to $40.