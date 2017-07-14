Community invited to Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr. 95th Birthday Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The community is invited to join the family, church members, former parishioners, political leaders and friends of Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr. as they celebrate his birthday at First African Baptist Church, 23 Montgomery Street. The worship service will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 10 a.m. in the main sanctuary.

Pastor Brown was born to the parents of Christopher and Helen Robinson Brown on July 16, 1922. He was married to the late Mrs. Lottie Williams Brown for over 65 years. This union produced four children. He has a combination of 36 grand and great-grandchildren.

Pastor Brown was baptized, ordained as a deacon and licensed as a minister in the Historic First African Baptist Church. He has been in the ministry for over 50 years, having served as the Senior Pastor of St. John Baptist, The Mighty Fortress for 35 years.

Pastor Brown’s work in the religious, political and social communities in Savannah is unprecedented. He is the recipient of numerous awards, citations and honors.

Reverend Thurmond N. Tillman is the Senior Pastor of First African Baptist Church and serves as Pastor Brown’s pastor

A reception will follow the service.