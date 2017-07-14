Check out this week’s ‘Perfect Pets’ for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This dog is nothing but a hound dog!



Elvis is a young playful pup with lots of love to give. He is very dog-friendly and would do well in a home with other animals. He’s still pretty young and needs some help with basic training–but with the right amount of patience.

Meet Maxter!



He’s a 3-year-old mixed breed who is waiting on the perfect walking partner. The people at the Humane society say he doesn’t need a lot of exercise, but does like his walks and spend time in the backyard.

He gets along with other dogs as long as they are calm.

Maxter does have a skin condition, but it isn’t contagious. He just needs a little extra care.

And lastly, meet Doliath!

We were curious about his name and turns out it came about due to mistaken identity. This sweet, bouncy kitty who loves to play and cuddle, was originally named Dolly! The shelter he came from didn’t know he was a boy so when he came to the Humane Society they came up with a homage to who he once was.

If you’d like to adopt Elvis, Maxter or Doliath, you can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday.

You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.