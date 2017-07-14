Beaufort Water Festival kicks off with music, art & more

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – With a flyover and a robust performance of the national anthem, the 62nd Beaufort Water Festival kicked off Friday night.

The 10-day Lowcountry classic festival includes music, dancing, art, boat races and more.

Nearly 50 local and regional vendors will line the sidewalks of the waterfront.

“We came here every year and visited and did different events and now we’re doing it ourselves,” says Jim Stauffer, who is selling handmade pillows he and his wife make.

Stauffer says he and his wife appreciate the festival’s attention to local detail

“We don’t have anything that’s imported. That’s a requirement of the festival. So you go home with something you know is handmade,” says Stauffer.

Beaufort is expected to bring in 7 million dollars to the local economy and after surviving Hurricane Matthew, the community is thankful for additional funds.

The festival is adding a new event this year called Hometown Tuesday as a way to celebrate the revival of the area.

“We got the idea a month or two after the hurricane. Beaufort is called the Lowcountry. We could have been wiped off the face of the map and we’re awful thankful to be here,” says Todd Stowe, Marketing and P.R. Director of the festival.

Tuesday is a free night for all. For a list of additional free events, visit here.

WSAV is a proud sponsor of the event and will bring you updates throughout the 10 days.