Back to School Expo set for August 5; donations welcome now

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Ready, Set, Go Back To School Expo will be held Saturday, August 5 at the Savannah Civic Center.

This free event will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m.

You might see some familiar faces there – Tina Tyus-Shaw, Ben Senger, and Reneé La Salle will be there to emcee the event!

The public is welcome to stop by for school supply giveaways, a health fair, dental screening, entertainment and more.

You can also find out more about after school programs, activities, and school registration information.

If you would like to donate school supplies to be given away at the expo, visit one of the advance drop-off locations below:

  • WSAV from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
  • Holy Spirit Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to Noon (Monday through Thursday)

We hope to see you there! For more information, or to register as a vendor, visit: RSGBacktoschool.org

