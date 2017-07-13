Zombie Bar Crawl this weekend to benefit Kidney Transplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Time to pull out the Zombie Make-Up! The Day of the Walking Dead Bar Crawl is Saturday, July 15th and proceeds will help 22 year old Liam Budgell start the transplant process.

It starts at 3 p.m. at the Rail Pub. Your $15 day of CASH donation gets you 1 ticket! Or you can register early at Give.Transplants.Org. Type zombie Bar Crawl when making your donation! Proceeds benefit Liam Budgell’s Kidney Transplant Fund!

There are 9 bars, raffle prizes, music and a Best Zombie Costume Contest.

Liam was born with Reflex Kidney Disease. His Kidney function is down to 3%. Total cost of a transplant and care is $375,000!