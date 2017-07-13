Zion Living History Tours begin Friday, July 14th

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to experience Hilton Head history straight from those who lived it. The Zion Cemetery is now open for tours starting this Friday, July 14th and real life stories from those buried there will be part of the history lesson.

Join Archaeologist Dr. Matt Sanger from Binghamton University at the Zion Cemetery and Baynard Mausoleum this Friday at 10 a.m. for the inaugural tour.

It’s FREE and you’re invited. Click here to register.

The Zion Cemetery & Baynard Mausoleum are owned by The Heritage Library, a Ancestry & History Research Center. The land dates to before the Revolutionary War and the Baynard Mausoleum is the oldest existing structure on Hilton Head Island.

