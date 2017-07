GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Housing Team and City volunteers will be working as a group this weekend to repair a home in the community.

Volunteers are requested to aid in the carpentry repairs and painting.

The repair efforts will begin Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. at 313 Chatham Villa Drive in Garden City.

For more information, contact the Garden City Housing Team at (912) 313-8295 or email gardencityhousingteaminc@gmail.com.