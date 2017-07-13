Video: Metro seeks 2 female suspects for theft at DeSoto Hilton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Precinct investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two females suspected of a theft that occurred at the DeSoto Hilton on East Liberty Street on July 3.

The suspects are both white females, who appear to be in their 20s.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators at 912-651-6994.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.