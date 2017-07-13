The 48 Hour Film Project wants you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready to show off your film making skills? The 48 Hour Film Project is back in town and wants your entry in the competition. Gather your film buddies for a shot at movie greatness.

You and your team will make a movie – write, shoot, edit and score it. From scratch. In 48 hours.

On Friday, July 21st, you’ll get a character, a prop, a line of dialogue and a genre, all to include in your movie. By Sunday, July 23rd, the movie must be complete. It will show at Muse Arts for a screening.

There are three ways to be involved:

1. FORM A TEAM. If you can rustle up enough folks to make a movie, great! The project is open to pros and amateurs alike. Just put together a team and register on-line at http://www.48hourfilm.com/savannah and then meet us on August 19th ready to go. There are only a limited number of slots, so apply soon…

2. JOIN A TEAM. If you’re interested in participating, but can’t form a team, you can still definitely be involved! There will be happy hours where folks can meet team leaders and join their teams.

Get your information to team leaders at: http://www.48hourfilm.com/join …and get your ear to the ground by signing up for the Savannah 48HFP listserve at: http://www.48hourfilm.com/newsletter/

3. WATCH THE MOVIES. Come on by to the see the movies! They will be showing at Muse Arts in August.

Meet other filmmakers, spend 48 hours in intense movie making, and have your film screened at Indigo Arts! And compete to represent Savannah at the 48HFP international screening!

Entry instructions can be found at: http://www.48hourfilm.com/savannah

So come on out and make a movie!