SCMPD asks for public’s help to identify bank robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s (SCMPD) Robbery Unit needs the public’s assistance identifying a man who attempted to rob State Bank and Trust (120 Drayton Street) on July 13.

SCMPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the bank about 12:45 p.m. after a man with a towel on his head approached a teller and made a demand.

He left the building before obtaining any money.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-10, who is very thin built, in his middle- to late-20s and has no facial hair.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect’s identity is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can also call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.