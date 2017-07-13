Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Habersham

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials of Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) are advising all residents of Habersham to boil their water before using for drinking, cooking or dishwashing.

The advisory is being issued because of a water main failure.

SC DHEC requires that water utilities issue a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure when such an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the public water system.

Such an event may include a loss of water pressure, which could allow bacteria in soil and groundwater to enter water pipes through cracks or leaks.

BJWSA will retrieve samples of the drinking water after the line is repaired this afternoon, in order to ensure that no harmful bacteria are present.

Results are expected by late afternoon July 14.

Upon confirmation that the water is safe, the precautionary advisory will be lifted, and residents of the area will be notified. Check here for the latest information: www.bjwsa.org.