Pooler Investing Millions in Recreational Complex

By Published:


Pooler — (WSAV)

The City of Pooler is putting tax dollars to work to keep teens off the streets and out of trouble.
The city has devoted millions of dollars to a new recreation complex off Pooler Parkway.
There are new baseball fields, a state of the art football stadium, and soccer fields. The money is generated from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Collection that funds projects important to the city.
“Our kids are very important to us and we’ve seen when you don’t give kids something to do, they find something to do,” says Mayor Mike Lamb, Mayor of Pooler.

Mayor Lamb says those additional funds are being put to good use. More than six thousand people, most of them kids, participated in recreational programs in Pooler last year.

