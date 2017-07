SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metro Police report one shot fired near the intersection of State Street and Bull Street.

The area between Bull Street and Whitaker Street has been closed to traffic

A vehicle has been damaged by the gunfire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

#SCMPDalert 1 shot fired near intersection of State/Bull. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/j2a06GgfNz — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 13, 2017