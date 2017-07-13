Motorcade escorts service members killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The bodies of the fallen service members who died in a plane crash earlier this week were escorted by a motorcade Thursday.

Local law enforcement escorted the 16 service members from the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Pearl to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

There was a small group standing outside on Highway 80 as the motorcade passed.

“It was a very somber moment. A little bit chilling to see so many of the hearses that drove by,” said Betsy Tabor, who was there to watch the motorcade.

The group was there holding flags and said they wanted to show support to the families who are in mourning.

Several law enforcement agencies from Mississippi drove in the motorcade.