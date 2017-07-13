Man arrested in connection to shots fired incident on HHI

Related Coverage Shots fired at Hilton Head restaurant, two subjects in custody

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified the subject responsible for discharging a handgun in the area of Reilley’s Plaza on July 5.

Davion Sanford, 24, was arrested this morning for the discharge of firearms within town limits, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm on premises where alcohol is sold.

Facts of the investigation were presented to a Hilton Head Island Municipal Court Judge and a Beaufort County Magistrate and the three warrants were issued.

He will be transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated following his interview with investigators.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection between Sanford and Christopher Mullen, who were arrested for the shots fired incident outside of Street Meat off of Matthews Drive on July 5.

Sanford is considered as the person of interest in the shots fired incident at Coligny Plaza, which reportedly occurred 45 minutes after the Reilley’s Plaza incident. This is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the July 5th Reilley’s Plaza and Street Meat shots fired incidents or the July 6th Coligny Plaza incident is encouraged to contact Corporal Ryan Chin at 843-255-3209 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and fo a possible reward.