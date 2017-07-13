GSU adopts new Clear Bag Policy for all ticketed sporting events

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Southern Athletics has adopted a new Clear Bag Policy for the upcoming football season. In a statement released yesterday, GSU officials said the new policy was prompted by their “efforts to expedite entry and provide a safe environment for all fans, student-athletes, staff and officials.”

The Clear Bag Policy goes in effect Aug. 1 and is for all ticketed sporting events. Officials say each ticketed person, including children, must follow the Clear Bag Policy. Under the new policy, each ticketed person is allowed to carry one approved bag and a clutch/purse into the stadium.

For the complete policy, plus an FAQ section, go to GSEagles.com/ClearBag

GSU states that these policies are consistent with other Sun Belt members, as well as various college and professional stadiums.

The rules state that each ticketed person is permitted to bring the following items into ticketed events:

One clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″x6″x12″

OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

IMPORTANT: A logo no larger than 4.5″x3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

Clear bags cannot be patterned nor tinted in color.

a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag IMPORTANT: A logo no larger than 4.5″x3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag. Clear bags cannot be patterned nor tinted in color. One small clutch/purse no larger than 4.5″x6.5″

One seat cushion or folding bench seat

Seats/cushions may not exceed 16″ in width and cannot have pockets and/or bench seats.

Seats/cushions may not exceed 16″ in width and cannot have pockets and/or bench seats. An equipment bag for necessary medical items (after proper inspection at the gate)

A diaper bag when accompanied by a baby or small child (after proper inspection at the gate)

Each Eagle Fund membership account will receive a Georgia Southern branded clear bag with their 2017-18 benefits.

Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags will not be permitted. Fans can wear or carry items such as binoculars, hand-held electronic devices and cameras (with lenses shorter than 6″) without carrying cases. Fans may also carry in blankets and seat cushions that will be screened upon entry.

Refillable mug and popcorn containers sold at the concession stand may be put into an approved clear plastic bag and/or carried in as long as it is empty and the lid off upon entering the stadium/arena.

Prohibited Bags:

Large purses

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Mesh bags

Any tinted or printed-on plastic bags, camera bags, duffel bag, and any other type of bag that is not permitted

Prohibited bags may not be put into permitted bags and then brought through the gates. Fans will be asked to take belongings back to their cars.

Bag Search: All guests are subject to a search outside the entrance gates. Security personnel have the right to check bags, purses, blankets, coats, pockets, etc. Alcohol and other non-permissible items will be prevented from being carried into the stadium. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their car or dispose of them properly. There are no provisions to check items at the gates.

Georgia Southern’s ticketed athletic events currently include football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball.