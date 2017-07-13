Emmy Nominations 2017: Did your show make the list?

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) – The Television Academy doled out its nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards this morning.

“Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld” tied for the most nominations overall with 22 apiece.

The nominees for best comedy include the winner from the past two seasons, “Veep.”

It’s up against rookie hit “Atlanta,” ABC’s “Blackish,” the Netflix series “Master of None” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

NBC’s “This Is Us” is among the nominees for best drama. It faces AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and a trio of Netflix series, “House of Cards,” “The Crown,” and “Stranger Things.”

Last year’s winner, “Game of Thrones” was not eligible for this year’s awards.

Nominees for lead actress in a drama include Viola Davis for “How to Get Away with Murder,” Claire Foye for “The Crown,” Elizabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Keri Russell for “The Americans,” Evan Rachel Wood for “Westworld” and Robin Wright for “House of Cards.”

Sterling K Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, two stars for “This Is Us,” are vying against each other for best actor.

They’re also facing Anthony Hopkins of “Westworld,” Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul,” Matthew Rhys of “The Americans,” Live Schrieber of “Ray Donovan” and Kevin Spacey of “House of Cards.”

Lead actor in a comedy nominations went to Anthony Anderson of “Blackish”, Aziz Ansari of “Master of None”, Zach Galifianakis of “Baskets”, Donald Glover of “Atlanta”, William H Macy of “Shameless” and Jeffrey Tambor of “Transparent.”

“Grace and Frankie” co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will compete against each other for lead actress in a comedy.

Their competition includes Pamela Adlon of “Better Things,” Allison Janney of “Mom,” Ellie Kemper of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Tracee Ellis Ross of “Blackish” and past winner Julia Louis-Dreyfuss of “Veep”.

A couple of NBC shows will compete for the title of best reality competition series including NBC’s “The Voice” and “American Ninja Warrior”.

The shows are up against “The Amazing Race,” “Project Runway,” “Top Chef” and “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out September 17. Stephen Colbert is set to host.