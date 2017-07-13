Dead cats found in front yards, Islanders on alert

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning when Hilary Schwegler woke up she did what she always does. She opens her front door to let the morning light in.

However, on that day she found something a little more disturbing.

“It actually was a cat that was deceased in our yard,” Schwegler said.

It’s nothing like she’s ever seen living in this home since 2012.

“There’s still an orange spot here (her front yard) in the grass where the cats head was,” Schwegler said.

It happened in the Battery Point Plantation neighborhood off of Ropemaker Lane on Whitemarsh Island.

“The cat was laying in this direction on its back instead of on its side,” Schwegler said. “It was laid out on its back and half of its head was bloody and disshapened.”

The cat is not hers and she wasn’t the only victim.

“When I first heard that there were others that day, that same morning, around the neighborhood that have found deceased cats my anxiety level just soared,” Schwegler said.

Five other cats in different front yards were found throughout the neighborhood in the last three weeks.

They’re not sure who, or what, is behind it.

“Thinking it must not be an animal that’s causing all this,” Schwegler said. “It must be something that’s human caused. Especially, when I went to the police station and filed a report.”

Police told Schwegler if it were an animal killing these cats they would not have left their bodies precisely in the front yard.

Now, neighbors are doing their part to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s pet.

“Making sure that we have neighbors that are driving through the neighborhood at 1:30 in the morning and at 10:30 at night and those types of things. To see if there’s anything strange going on in our neighborhood.”

Chatham County Animal Control is investigating these suspicious deaths.

Neighbors will also be holding an informational candle light vigil on Saturday, July 15th, at 8:30 p.m. on the corner of Stonebridge and Mapmaker.