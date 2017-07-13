Crews respond to fire in switchyard of Georgia power plant

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia utility company says crews are responding to a transformer fire at a power plant outside Atlanta.

Georgia Power says in a statement that the fire is limited to the switchyard at Plant Bowen and there is no fire inside the plant structure. The company says there are no known injuries.

The plant is located about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta. The company says Plant Bowen is the ninth-largest power plant in the U.S.

Emergency officials are responding to reports of a fire at a northwest Georgia power plant.

Officials with the Cartersville Fire Department confirmed they have crews at Plant Bowen at 317 Covered Bridge Rd.