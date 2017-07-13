Crews respond to fire in switchyard of Georgia power plant

The Associated Press Published:
[Source NBC News]

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia utility company says crews are responding to a transformer fire at a power plant outside Atlanta.

Georgia Power says in a statement that the fire is limited to the switchyard at Plant Bowen and there is no fire inside the plant structure. The company says there are no known injuries.

The plant is located about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta. The company says Plant Bowen is the ninth-largest power plant in the U.S.

Emergency officials are responding to reports of a fire at a northwest Georgia power plant.

Officials with the Cartersville Fire Department confirmed they have crews at Plant Bowen at 317 Covered Bridge Rd.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s