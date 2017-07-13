Breaking News: Human remains, large grave found in search for missing men

NEW HOPE, Pa. (NBC)- After days of searching for four missing you men near Philadelphia, police say they have found human remains.

Authorities say they can also identify one victim.

After days of searching for four missing men in Pennsylvania, police make a gruesome discovery.

“We have found human remains in an approximately 12-and-a-half-foot common grave,” said Matt Weintraub, Bucks County DA.

“We can no identify Dean Finocchiaro, 19-years-old, of Middle Town as one of the people buried in that grave.”

Police say additional human remains were found in that grave.

Police made the discovery during a painstaking search of a 90 acre property owned by the family of a man called a person of interest.

That person of interest, 20-year-old Cosmo Dinardo, was arrested for allegedly stealing and trying to sell a car owned by one of the missing men.

The mystery started last Wednesday when 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick disappeared.

Three other men, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 18-year-old Dean Finocchiaro were last seen on Friday.

Police believe the men all knew one another.

Now the families of the four victims are grieving as they wait for answers.

The district attorney says he will now look “very closely” at filing homicide charges in the case.

NBC’s Dan Scheneman reports.