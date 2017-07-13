2-year-old drowns in pond at Hampton Lake community

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 2-year-old boy from Ukiah, California drowned Sunday morning at a pond in Bluffton while he was vacationing with his family.

According to a Bluffton Police Department (BPD) report and Deputy Coroner Davit Ott of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, Miles Hamilton drowned around 8:30 a.m. in a pond off of Blue Trail Court in Hampton Lake community.

Officers responded to a report of a missing person when a grandparent called 911 to say the child had been missing for around 10 minutes.

According to the Island Packet, the child was found in the pond and those on scene began performing CPR until officers arrived and continue.

The Bluffton Fire District and EMS also responded, continuing resuscitation efforts.

The child was then transported to Coastal Carolina and pronounced dead.

Joy Nelson, a spokesperson for BFD, said the case has been ruled an accidental drowning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover expenses.

“It’s hard to find just love and light in moments like these, but we are trying to focus on our Miles’ life and what a blessing it was to have 2 and a half golden years with him,” the parents said on the page.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton. According to the GoFundMe page, the child will be sent to his home in California to his final resting place.