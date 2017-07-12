Submit your photo for the TLC Cover Photo Contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Once a year the Tourism and Leadership Council looks for the best of the best photo to grace the cover of the latest edition of Savannah: A Southern Journey. It’s the go-to guide of where to go and what to do for those staying in Coastal Empire lodging properties.

Submit your photo by Sept. 1, 2017. Make sure your picture captures a scene that is distinctly Savannah. Finalists will be chosen by a panel and the public will vote on a winner.

The winning photo will grace the cover of the 2018 edition and the winner also gets a two-night stay at the Marshall House.

For rules and to submit your photos, visit www.tourismleadershipcouncil.com/southernjourneycover.

Savannah: A Southern Journey is published by the Tourism Leadership Council, the leading trade organization for tourism. The Tourism Leadership Council advocates and educates for the tourism industry on the local, regional and national level.