SCCPSS hosts community-wide transportation information session today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of the school year, Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems wants to alleviate any worries or concerns you may have about the bus system.

Today, July 12, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m., SCCPS will host a community wide transportation information session at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center, 1410 Richards Street. The event will be held in collaboration with the City of Savannah.

At the event, representatives from the school system as well as the City of Savannah, will be on hand to answer transportation-related questions ahead of the upcoming school year. You can also identify and update your child’s bus routes.

This meeting comes as the transportation system has faced frustration from parents in previous years. News 3 has received several complaints in the past about buses not showing up on time or not showing up at all. The district says it has been using new technology to help improve those problems.